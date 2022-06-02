ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

