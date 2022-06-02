Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.17.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $495.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.77. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 287.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.