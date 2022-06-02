Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $495.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.77. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 287.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

