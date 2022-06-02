Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Posts Earnings Results

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Check-Cap stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.30. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

