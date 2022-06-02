Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 7th (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 7th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
CHEAU stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.12.
About Chenghe Acquisition (Get Rating)
