Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 7th (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 7th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CHEAU stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

About Chenghe Acquisition (Get Rating)

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.