Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Cheniere Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 453.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $21.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $18.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE LNG traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.57. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.