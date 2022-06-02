Chevron (CVX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 57.9% in a year, ahead of the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 45.4%. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend and boosted the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

5/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $181.00.

5/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00.

4/22/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/21/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $186.00.

4/18/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVX stock opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $180.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

