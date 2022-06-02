Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

