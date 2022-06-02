Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE CHWY traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 12,019,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,592. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.

