Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE CHWY traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,592. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chewy by 7,511.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Chewy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.