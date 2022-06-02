Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHWY traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,592. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chewy by 7,511.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Chewy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.