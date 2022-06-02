Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.