Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
