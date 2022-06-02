Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

CHWY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chewy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

