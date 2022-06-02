Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.