Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
