Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 168,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,930. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

