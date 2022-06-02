China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 10,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

