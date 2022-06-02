Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

CD traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 2,674,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,890. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

