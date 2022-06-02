Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,800.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,941.68.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,374.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,230.91 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,454.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,536.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

