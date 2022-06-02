Christine Nayoma Gordon Sells 900 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 900 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $18,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $296,753.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 211,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,325. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 55,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 214,004 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in RadNet by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 17,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

