Christopher T. Metz Sells 150,000 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 811,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,500. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

