CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

