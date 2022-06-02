CIBC Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 124,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,176. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

