CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.36.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE LB traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, hitting C$42.62. 191,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 34.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.