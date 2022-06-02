Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

