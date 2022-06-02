Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.24 Million

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post $684.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.77 million and the lowest is $679.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $641.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 44.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 392,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,636. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

