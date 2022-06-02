Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CNNB stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.58.
About Cincinnati Bancorp
