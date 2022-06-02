Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNNB stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

About Cincinnati Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.