Citigroup Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

Shares of S stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

