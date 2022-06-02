Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Raised to C at TheStreet

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clarivate by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clarivate by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.