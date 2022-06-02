Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

