Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.