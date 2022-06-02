Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

CWEN opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

