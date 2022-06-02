Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.