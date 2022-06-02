Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Buys $11,760.00 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,157.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 6,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

