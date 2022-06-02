Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.75. 1,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 550.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.