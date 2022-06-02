Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

