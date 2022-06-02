Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

