Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $63,048,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after buying an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,870,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,554. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

