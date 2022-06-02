Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.75) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.39) to €8.20 ($8.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 24,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,879. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.