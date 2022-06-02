Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director James S. Ely III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

