Comparing Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.78%. AEye has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $971.58 million 0.23 $23.73 million $0.59 11.63 AEye $3.01 million 321.50 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.98% 22.91% 5.30% AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16%

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats AEye on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories. The company offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. Further, it offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.