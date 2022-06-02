Comparing Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus target price of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 127.36%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 11.57% 23.41% 4.33% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.62 billion 0.36 $590.00 million $5.71 2.86 Sidus Space $1.41 million 22.02 N/A N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also provides cable and other fixed services, including broadband, content, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and fixed, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services to small, medium, and large businesses, as well as governmental entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company served 44.9 million mobile customers; and 12.7 million cable homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Sidus Space (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. Sidus Space, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

