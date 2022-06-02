comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in comScore by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in comScore by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

