ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,091.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,193,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.70 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.