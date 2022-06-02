Contrasting CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) & Its Peers

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) is one of 407 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CCC Intelligent Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 3.33, meaning that their average stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -32.32% -1.57% -0.84% CCC Intelligent Solutions Competitors -30.82% -64.83% -7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions Competitors 2900 13819 25013 694 2.55

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.36%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 61.88%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million -$248.92 million 4.43 CCC Intelligent Solutions Competitors $1.73 billion $274.48 million -40,977.67

CCC Intelligent Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions competitors beat CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

