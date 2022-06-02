Contrasting EBET (EBET) & Its Peers

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EBET to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EBET and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

EBET currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 50.77%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EBET and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.12 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 57.66

EBET’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

