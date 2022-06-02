Contrasting Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 297.06%. iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 549.35%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Zymergen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 10.32 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.45 iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.44 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39% iSpecimen -69.07% -36.81% -27.80%

Summary

iSpecimen beats Zymergen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

