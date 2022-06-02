ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.00.
CNVVY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of CNVVY opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
About ConvaTec Group (Get Rating)
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
