Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CNVY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45. Convey Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $447.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

