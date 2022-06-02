Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNVY. Barclays cut their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CNVY stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Convey Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter worth $98,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 607,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

