Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNM. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

CNM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 657,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,826. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $11,352,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

