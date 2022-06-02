Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells 4,103,136.55 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darin Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Core Scientific alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00.

CORZ stock traded down 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 3.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,751,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.07. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.99 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.