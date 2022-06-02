Corp Contran Sells 5,900 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CIX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

CompX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.