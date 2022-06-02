Corp Contran Sells 5,900 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CIX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter.
CompX International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
